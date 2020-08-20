Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is not going anywhere! On Wednesday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star set the record straight about a screenshot circulating the internet that appeared to be from her account, which claimed she was leaving the show.

“Hope everyone enjoys tonight’s episode of #RHOBH – it’s a bumpy ride!” the screenshot said. “After 3 seasons, I have decided to walk away from the show. I wish the cast, production and Bravo all the best in future seasons, and I am grateful that I have made some lifelong friends out of this experience.”

Addressing the rumor head-on, the 39-year-old reposted the screenshot to her Instagram story, writing, “#FAKENEWS.”

“I didn’t tweet this but thanks for the extra press,” she continued.

The Bravo star took to twitter to add, “Whoever made that fake tweet thanks for the extra press.”

Whoever made that fake tweet thanks for the extra press 🤣 — Teddi Mellencamp (@TeddiMellencamp) August 19, 2020

The Indiana native has been under attack lately by internet trolls. Mellencamp Arroyave took to Instagram last week to reveal that she had been receiving death threats – amid all the drama on the show – and disabled her comments.

The current season of RHOBH has been overshadowed by co-star Brandi Glanville’s shocking claims she hooked up with Denise Richards. Many fans accused Mellencamp Arroyave and RHOBH alum Kyle Richards of being biphobic following last week’s episode and how they reacted to the rumor. The reality star addressed the backlash on Instagram.

“I have always loved doing Real Housewives, the good, the bad, and the ugly, because I know it’s an escape for so many people watching,’ the daughter of John Mellencamp said in an emotional plea to fans.

“But what’s happening right now is taking it to the next level. I had so many comments on my last post saying they wish I was dead, wishing harmful things on my children, and that’s really where enough is enough.”

Fellow Housewives alum shared their support for the star, with Braunwyn Windham-Burke commenting “It was so great to meet you at BravoCon, you are a kind, sweet, REAL PERSON,” with castmate Kyle Richards simply commenting with a heart emoji.

I’m sure Mellencamp Arroyave is happy to be sticking around RHOBH as it was just reported the mother-of-three just bought a new home worth a whopping $6.5 in Encino.

“Maybe I’ll become a master chef once this is our kitchen,” the star teased in an Instagram clip while walking around the space. “Or maybe not.” According to the listing, the 8,550-square-foot house boasts seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, an office, and a game room.