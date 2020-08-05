It’s been six years since America first met the Chrisley clan, the fun-loving family at the center of the popular reality series Chrisley Knows Best.

Since then, the Tennessee-based brood has charmed viewers with their Southern-fried hijinks and relatability factor — even counting celebs like Tina Fey as fans! And, according to the show’s outspoken patriarch, Todd, they have no plans to go off the air anytime soon.

“The series will go on as long as [people] continue to tune in and enjoy it, and as our family feels we have something to contribute,” says the 51-year-old businessman, who Joins wife Julia, 47, his mother, Nanny Fate, 76, kids Chase, 24, Savannah, 22, and Grayson, 14, and his 7-year-old granddaughter, Chloe. for season 8 of their USA Network series.

Here, Todd, Savannah and Chase talk longevity, love and looking forward.

The Kardashians are filming season 19 of their reality show. Can Chrisley Knows Best outlast them?

Savannah Chrisley: We’ll keep going as long as our family agrees it’s a good fit for us, and I’m sure the Kardashians will too. I enjoy their show.

How long has being on television changed your lives?

Todd Chrisley: It’s brought the family closer together, but at the same time it’s taught all of us not to give our trust so freely

SC: It’s taught me to be more aware of what’s going on around me. If it hadn’t been for the show, I would Ve missed out on a lot of life lessons.

What kind of antics do you get into this season?

TC: It’s a different land of crazy time in our lives. Chase has taken a turn and is taking responsibility — which is a great accomplishment as a parent — and Nanny Faye is even more rebellious.

Chase Chrisley: There’s a lot going on. Everyone really comes together as a family this season to work through some personal issues.

SAVANNAH CHRISLEY & FIANCÉ NIC KERDILES GO OUT TO LUNCH WITH TODD IN LOS ANGELES

You’re all pretty open on the show. Are you ever embarrassed by what makes the cut?

CC: For sure! Every time I mess up, the world sees it. But it’s really important for me to be open and honest and show everything that happens in my life.

How have you all held up during quarantine?

TC: Quite well. We’ve FaceTimed and been in constant contact. Savannah and Julie have done virtual baking contests. And I have a greater appreciation for teachers after watching Grayson and Chloe do virtual classrooms.

Todd, you invited Tina Fey over after hearing she Ioves the show. Have you heard back from her?

TC: The love and affection I share with Tina will be kept private! [Laughs]

And Savannah, you and fiance Nick Kerdiles postponed your wedding. Where do things stand now?

SC: Nic and I are continuing to work on our relationship. The wedding will happen in our time frame.

Chase, any updates on your love life?

CC: I’m taking it day by day. There may be a girl I’m talking to…

JULIE CHRISLEY IS EXPANDING HER EMPIRE WITH A NEW SERIES AND FANS ARE FREAKING OUT!

What’s next for you guys?

TC: I’m working on an animated series — which is a modern-day Married… With Children meets The Simpsons meets Chrisley — and a new Netflix reality show set to air this fall.

SC: My beauty line. Sassy Cosmetics, will be launching later this year.

CC: I have something coming up but I can’t give it away – you’ll have to tune in to find out!

Inside Todd’s health crisis

In April, Todd revealed he’d battled the coronavirus for three brutal weeks. While the star’s happy to report that he’s now fully recovered and feeling amazing, “it was the sickest I’ve ever been,” he admits, noting that his illness took an emotional toll on his family as well.

“I freaked out,” recalls Savannah.

“It was the first time in my life I realized I wasn’t emotionally prepared to lose him.”

The silver lining? Todd says he reevaluated his life and his purpose.

“I realized it’s not about how many viewers tune in to the show,” he explained, “but how many lives we actually touch!”