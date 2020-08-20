The openly proud junkie of reality TV, Chrissy Teigen, isn’t quite sold on the Selling Sunset agents’ actual professions. While she admits to jumping on board with the new hot reality show, Teigen took to social media questioning the stars’ credentials.

The soon to be mother-of-three shared on twitter her doubts about the breakout Netflix show Selling Sunset, which has viewers in a craze. The three-season series films the side of L.A. real estate – that people don’t normally get to see – filled with drama, chaos, and good looking real estate agents.

Teigen tweeted on Tuesday, August 18: “I will say, I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people lol [neither] have our agents, who I have obsessively asked.”

Jason Oppenheim, the team’s broker, responded back to the Lip Sync Battle commentator, “thanks for watching our show! Regarding your agent’s knowledge of members of my team, I respectfully don’t know him either although that doesn’t mean he isn’t successful and didn’t just sell you a stunning home in Weho (seriously, I love your new house).”

To which the wife of John Legend tweeted back: “Honestly I don’t even know what agency our agent is with lol. Love the show! Pass your office every day, I’m an open house nut and am very sad I missed burgers and botox!”

Along with Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, and Davina Potratz are all featured on The Oppenheim Group’s website.

The 43-year-old’s twin brother and co-star, Brett Oppenheim, is nowhere to be seen on the site and had reportedly left the family business to start his own venture, Quinn told Glamour UK.

Real estate beauty, Vander, responded back to the former Sports Illustrated model’s critique explaining to E! that she had been splitting her time between L.A and New York for the past three years, which is why she may not have been so widely known to Teigen’s realtor.

“Oddly enough, I did sell a house on the same street where she and John Legend purchased a house a couple of months ago,” adding that if “If [Teigen] ever wants to buy in Miami I’m here to help!”

Vander continued stating, “I’m definitely not offended. And I’m actually excited she watched the show again. Any publicity is good publicity.”

The with Simplicity makeup founder, Pottratz, also spoke out explaining that she mostly works in “development sales.”

“I know a lot of agents and if you’re not a luxury condo buyer, you may not know me, but I closed and sold deals for $9 million and up,” she said. “So, certainly I’m not offended by anything that she said.”

Both agents expressed that there are no hard feelings towards the cookbook author and are happy that she watches and enjoys the show.