Joy-Anna Duggar assured fans she’s “still very pregnant” in an adorable video she posted to her Instagram yesterday!

In the video, Joy-Anna takes followers on a tour of her new home, which her husband Austin Forsyth has been busy fixing up as the newlyweds prepare for the arrival of their first child.

“Here’s a tour of our little house! We have a few projects left, lots of organizing to do and it’ll be finished!” Joy-Anna captioned the video, adding, “Austin has done such an amazing job!”

Joy-Anna announced her pregnancy in August, just three months after getting hitched. The news came so fast that fans wondered if Joy and Austin had a shotgun wedding!

However, Duggar family friends Lily and Ellie of The Original Duggar Family Fan Blog said Joy-Anna is due at the beginning of March, which is nine and a half months after the couple said “I do.”

To see Joy-Anna and Austin’s house — and her “very pregnant” baby bump — watch the video above!

Do you think Joy-Anna will have a boy or a girl? Sound off in the comments below!