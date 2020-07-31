Rumors that Leakes got the boot from Real Housewives of Atlanta is no new gossip. For months there has been speculation about her getting fired from the show but there has been no official confirmation yet.

Celebrity news blogger, B. Scott, said the Glee actress was the only one who was not offered a new contract in June 2020.

The returning housewives- Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, and Kenya Moore– have already started filming season 13, while taking extra COVID precautions.

According to B. Scott, reality star Leakes stormed off multiple times while filming the season 12 reunion virtually and was suspended at the beginning of season 12 after allegedly getting in a physical altercation during season 11 with a cameraman.

The 52-year old TV personality has also been making statements on her social media platforms about her stressful work environment.

Leakes tweeted on July 24, 2020: “Have you ever worked with a sociopath who used you for their personal gain to achieve what they want for themselves?”

In the meant time, two new housewives, Drew Sidora and LaToya Ali, are said to be joining the season 13 cast of Real Housewives, according to US Weekly.

While we don’t exactly what to expect of this season, we can be sure of one thing: there will be lots and lots of drama.