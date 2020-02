Photo credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The RHOA star, however, still has hope about rekindling their romance . “We are going to be going to counseling soon. So, I'm optimistic. I would like to stay in this marriage because I still have love for my husband, but it has to change — a lot of things will have to change,” Kenya told ET in January. “Communication, number one. It has to always be respectful communication, even when you're upset, when you're hurt and when you're angry. Whatever the emotions you might be feeling at the time, you have to always keep in mind that you are a partnership, and you cannot take some things back. Once they're said or done, they cannot be taken back.”