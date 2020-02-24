trending in REALITY TV

Kenya Moore’s estranged husband Marc Daly sucked up to NeNe Leakes on the February 23 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta! The mom-of-one said she didn’t see the appeal of Marc wanting NeNe’s friendship because “she treats her fans horribly.”

