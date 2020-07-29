Where there are housewives, there is drama! The women of The Real Housewives of New York are set to reunite, in-person, on August 5 with Andy Cohen on Long Island, despite the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

“I guess the cat’s outta the bag,” Cohen exclaimed on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy. “I guess I will just officially confirm it. It is looking like we will be doing our RHONY reunion in-person. I’m very excited.”

Sources told Page Six, Bravo TV reality stars and crew will be following COVID rules and regulations during the in-person reunion by limiting the crew, wearing mandatory masks as well as practicing social distancing.

“Everyone has to get tested,” Cohen assured fans. “There’s very few crew. There’s very few people allowed. We’re all six feet apart.”

With Cohen getting into the nitty-gritty drama of these housewives, the claws are sure to come out as they discuss the backstabbing gossip and fights from the season. The current cast includes Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and newcomer Leah McSweeney. Page Six also the reported that former cast member Tinsley Mortimer, will be making an appearance at the reunion. The socialite left the show mid-season to move to Chicago with fiancé Scott Kluth.

The RHONY reunion will be the first one to take place in-person since Bravo shut down production in March due to the pandemic. Recent Bravo reunions, including Vanderpump Rules, Shahs Of Sunset and The Real Housewives Of Atlanta were all filmed virtually in the past few months.

While the current RHONY season is set to wrap up with the reunion next week, OK! has exclusively learned former E! host and current Daily Mail TV correspondent Alicia Quarles, who is married to husband Michael Ross, will be joining the hit Bravo franchise for its 13th season.

Quarles, a well-liked fixture on Manhattan’s social set and fashion scene, quietly inked the deal in recent weeks, according to multiple source. It is part of a major push from the network to “increase diversity,” an insider told OK!.

“Alicia deserves to be on the show because of who she is,” said the source. “But there is no doubt that recent events across the country provided a reckoning for television producers, and the Housewives have not been immune to that.”

Even some of Bravo’s own had encouraged Bravo to diversify casting. In 2017, former housewife Bethenny Frankel said that she encouraged producers of the New York series to break out of its racially homogeneous casts.