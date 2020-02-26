trending in NEWS

Real Housewives of New York City star Luann De Lesseps compared her bikini body to Jennifer Lopez‘s on Instagram on Tuesday, February 25. The reality star posted side-by-side snapshots of herself and the songstress in matching white bathing suits, and her fans were quick to praise them for how amazing they both looked.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation