"50 is the new 40. Hey girl hey @jlo," Luann, 52, captioned the images. Luann took a recent selfie J.Lo posted and compared it to one of herself in her hotel room. "Forget dieting... I'm just gonna wait to get a 6 pack at 50," one fan wrote in the comments section of the post. "You ladies are giving 20 yr olds a run for their money," another person added. "No need for comparisons but you both look gorgeous," a third fan noted.