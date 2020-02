2020 is looking bright for Luann after a rough couple of years. She completed her probation stemming from her 2017 Christmas Eve arrest in Palm Beach, Florida in August 2019. "Hi my friends, I'm happy to say after a long difficult year .. I've made it through! I'm humbled and grateful for this life lesson and ready to put the past behind me and move on with my life. Wish me luck! Thank you for your undying support over the years," she wrote on Instagram at the time.