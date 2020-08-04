The Real Housewives Of Potomac

Season 5 of the hit series was pushed back amid the global health pandemic—but tension among the ladies was still as high as ever!

The feud between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard came to a head and forced the cast to choose sides.

And that’s not all! While some romances heat up in the Maryland town, others fall apart: Gizelle Bryant gave her ex another chance-upsetting her kids in the process—while new mom Ashley Darby’s marriage once again came under fire following a wild night out.

New housewife Dr. Wendy Osefo was introduced to viewers—and it didn’t take long for her to ruffle some feathers!

The Real Housewives Of Potomac returns Sun., Aug 2, at 9 PM ET on Bravo

THE OSBOURNES WANT TO BELIEVE

Welcome to the dark side! In those chilling eight-part series, legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne and wife Sharon teamed up with their son, Jack—who stars on Travel Chanel’s Portals to Hell—to give their input on the supernatural.

Though Ozzy and Sharon were admittedly skeptical, Jack’s mission was to turn his parents into believers by showing them some of the wildest paranormal activity ever recorded, including videos of unexplained apparitions, UFOs and even poltergeists.

The Osbournes Want to Believe premieres Sun., Aug. 2, at 10 PM ET on Travel Channel

SELLING SUNSET

Netflix’s Selling Sunset was back for season 3—and the drama at the Oppenheim Group was heating up fast!

The realtors were hustling to sell homes in L.A. while still tackling their roller-coaster personal lives.

Chrishell Stause was blindsided when her husband, This Is Us Justin Hartley, filed for divorce.

Christine Quinn exchanged vows in a lavish winter wonderland-themed wedding, while Mary Fitzgerald’s new marriage hit a rough patch.

Viewers would also learn which lucky realtor sealed the deal on a $35.5 million Hollywood Hills Home —and pocketed the enviable commission.

Selling Sunset returns Fr., Aug.7, on Netflix