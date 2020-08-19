Where have you been all my life? Could Rihanna’s hit song be about Dorinda Medley’s home, Blue Stone Manor, in the Berkshires? Probably not, but it didn’t stop the pop star from lusting over Dorinda’s home on Instagram.

On August 14, Medley, 55, posted a clip of some deer on her property. “Here they come and here they go!! #fridaynights #berkshires #bluestonemanor,” she captioned the video on Instagram.

Apparently, the gorgeous landscape caught the eye of the ‘Umbrella’ singer, who commented, “I wanna come over,” alongside a crying emoji and praying hands emoji. “You know you’re invited anytime,” Medley replied with a kissing emoji and heart emoji.

Of course, RHONY newcomer Leah McSweeney didn’t want to miss out on the fun. “Um, I’ll be going that same weekend,” she stated.

Other fans of the Bravo franchise couldn’t believe that RHONY was colliding with the music world. One person wrote, “This is an iconic moment in history,” while another echoed, “Ummm @dorindamedley and @badgalriri are friends??? This is the best thing I’ve ever seen. OMG.” A third user added, “Uhhh @bravoandy get some cameras up to the Berkshires, stat!”

It’s no hidden secret that Rihanna is a serious Bravo fan. The music mogul has talked about her obsession in the past, mentioning her love for Shahs of Sunset, Vanderpump Rules, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In 2018, the musical artist even took to Instagram to share a clip from Vanderpump Rules, where Tom Schwartz couldn’t quite recall a wild night out to his wife, Katie Maloney. “Easily the best clip on tv,” she wrote. “Whoever edited this … We’re besties in my head. #VanderpumpRules.”

During a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Andy and guest Karen Huger talked about how Rihanna was a huge fan of the grande dame of Potomac. “We know Rihanna has tuned into your iconic Instagram Live, but has she slid into your DM’s? Can we expect a Fenty and La’Dame collab in the future?” one fan asked on the talk show.

“You know, only the Gods would know that but even if she slipped into my DM’s, I would be very respectful and not share that because that would be a private moment and that would be between she and I,” Huger replied.

Blue Stone Manor has been the backdrop for some of the most iconic moments in RHONY history. From the countless arguments over who will stay in the Fish Room -— although Rihanna would probably win this one if it came to that — to Dorinda’s wild “I made it nice!” speech, the estate has played a key part in the reality show.

Although the newly-renovated Massachusetts home is full of incredible memories, it seems like one of the greatest nights is yet to come when Rihanna comes to town.