Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd and fiancé Rick Leventhal enjoyed a wild night on the town in Florida with Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer over the weekend. The pair met at a party in Hamptons thrown by Ramona in July, and the Fox News correspondent proposed to the reality star on November 13.
View this post on Instagram
Always have a great time with @ramonasinger and @rickleventhal
A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@kellyddodd) on
View this post on Instagram
Excited for my future with the most amazing man!! @rickleventhal ❤️u to death 💀
A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@kellyddodd) on
View this post on Instagram
The drive was definitely worth it... loving Charleston & @spectatorhotel #thespectatorhotel #thebar
A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@kellyddodd) on
