trending in COUPLES

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd and fiancé Rick Leventhal enjoyed a wild night on the town in Florida with Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer over the weekend. The pair met at a party in Hamptons thrown by Ramona in July, and the Fox News correspondent proposed to the reality star on November 13.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation