Grandpa Busta!

Chris Lopez’s father, Coach Busta, shared his excitement over the birth of grandson Creed — even though his son and the mother of his children, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, don’t get along.

“I LOVE THE NEWEST MEMBER TO MY FAMILY!!!! CREED POP-POP LOVES U!!

THANK U CHRIS & KAIL!!!!!!!” the grandfather gushed over the new addition to his family on August 13.

On August 11, Coach Busta continued to swoon over the baby. “I LOVE MY GRANDSON’S!!!!!!!! LUX & CREED BOSS BOYS!!!!!! THANKS KAIL & CHRIS LOVE YA!!!!” the grandfather captioned an adorable photo of his 3-year-old grandson, Lux, holding his newborn brother.

Previously, Coach Busta uploaded another snap of Creed being held by the MTV star.

As OK! previously reported, Lowry, 28, gave birth to her new bundle of joy on July 30 but kept quiet on the baby’s moniker until August 10. In an Instagram post, Lowry revealed that Creed means “guiding principle.”

Coach Busta, overjoyed, shared the news with his followers just hours after Lowry.

“YES!!!!!!! My grandson No. 2 has a name!!!!!! Say hello to Creed!!!!!! I’m so excited!!!! Love me some them!!!!!” he captioned a photo of the new mom holding the baby boy.

TEEN MOM 2 TEN SEASONS LATER: BABIES, BREAKUPS AND BLOWOUTS, THE CAST THEN AND NOW

In February, Lowry announced she had a bun in the oven. “We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!” she captioned a photo of herself holding the sonogram pictures. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way!?”

Lowry is the mom to four sons: Isaac Elliot, 10, Lincoln Marshall, 6, Lex Russell, 2, and Creed. Lowry shares Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin, and Lux and Creed with ex Lopez, 26.

Lopex and Lowry have had a rocky relationship, to say the least. In 2019, Lowry revealed she was done with dating after being in a relationship with Lopez. “Things with [Chris] are horrible,” she told People at the time.

“I don’t have any expectations whatsoever,” she said about any reconciliation with Lopez. “I literally don’t even know what to think at this point. I can’t change his mind. I’ve walked in my truth.”

‘Relax!’ CORY WHARTON SLAMS BAD DAD ACCUSATIONS OVER A PRANK HE PLAYED ON RYDER

On July 11, 2020, Lowry got candid about her custody agreement with Lopez and revealed during an Instagram Live that she has Lux “99.9 percent of the time.”

A few days later, she told her fans via Instagram that Lopez would not be welcome in the delivery room for the birth of their second child. “I’m not going to allow my followers to tell me what I should or shouldn’t do based on what you see on IG live or even what I say on the show,” she wrote.

“My mental health and CONSISTENCY in my son’s lives are more important than he said/she said. As their mother, I know in my heart I’m doing what I believe to be best,” she continued. “I’m sorry if everyone else disagrees.”

After being in an on-and-off relationship for a while, it seems like Lowry has finally come to terms with the fact that their relationship is over for good. “I accept my stupidity [with him],” she wrote on social media. “But as we all know, someone who doesn’t want to commit doesn’t commit, LOL. I had to separate the words with the actions. It took me a while.”

Although Lopez and Lowry’s relationship seems to be tumultuous, it appears that the Teen Mom star has a great relationship with Lopez’ father. In January, Coach Busta commented on an Instagram photo of Lux, writing, “My grandson ROCKS!!!” Lowry quickly replied, “He definitely does!!”