trending in NEWS

Teen Mom 2 is a spinoff of the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom that premiered January, 11, 2001.

The original cast consisted of Chelsea DeBoer, Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, and Jenelle Evans. With Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline joining the show subsequently.

We’ve watched the young moms battle boyfriends, the law, each other, and Barbara!

With the explosive season 10 trailer for Teen Mom 2 recently dropping. We’re taking a look back at where the moms started and where they are now!

Teen Mom 2 season 10 premieres September 1, on MTV.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation