Kailyn Lowry

Forever the hopeless romantic! Kailyn Lowry has experienced her fair share of relationships since the show began in 2011.



When we first met Kailyn, the Hustle and Heart author was linked to Jo Rivera. The two were expecting their first child Isaac, now 10, on an episode of the show that started it all, 16 and Pregnant.



Jo and Kailyn didn’t last, but that didn’t stop her former boyfriend from causing chaos in her life. Kailyn briefly dated Jordan Wenner when it all came crashing down after Kailyn cheated on Jordan with Jo.



It was in 2011, that Kailyn’s life changed dramatically. While working at a retail store in her local mall she met Javi Marroquin. Javi popped the question following nine months of dating. After getting married at a courthouse, Javi left for Air Force Training days later.



In 2013, Kailyn and Javi had a celebratory wedding in front of family and friends. Kailyn was 7 months pregnant with their first child, Lincoln, now 6. Things turned sour for the couple and after three years of marriage, the two decided to go their separate ways in 2016.



Quickly moving on Kailyn linked up with Chris Lopez. The on-and-off-again couple welcomed their first son Lux, now 3, in 2017.



During one of their many breakups, Kailyn had a quick relationship with Dominique Potter before realizing the two friends weren’t meant to be.



After her split from Potter, Kailyn and Chris continued to date. Kailyn welcomed her fourth son, lovingly named Creed, on July 30.