trending in NEWS
- QUARANTINE! JoJo Fletcher To Replace Chris Harrison After He Left ‘Bachelor’ Set
- OK! Exclusive: Meghan Markle Dumps Jessica Mulroney's 10-Year-Old Twins
- Oh No! Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Split After 10 Months
- John Legend Reveals He And Wife Chrissy Teigen Are Expecting Baby No. 3
- Simon Cowell Eyeing Return To ‘AGT’ Before Season End After Back Injury
Teen Mom 2 is a spinoff of the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom that premiered January, 11, 2001.
The original cast consisted of Chelsea DeBoer, Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, and Jenelle Evans. With Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline joining the show subsequently.
We’ve watched the young moms battle boyfriends, the law, each other, and Barbara!
With the explosive season 10 trailer for Teen Mom 2 recently dropping. We’re taking a look back at where the moms started and where they are now!
Teen Mom 2 season 10 premieres September 1, on MTV.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on
View this post on Instagram
A woman who changes her hair is about to change her life 💃🏻 @hairbytk @gem_beautyco
A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on
View this post on Instagram
I’m still over here in good ol’ WV being silly, drinking wine, and signing your books from home. I am patiently waiting for the day that I can finally do in-person book signings and meet all of you. I miss traveling and my film crew too! 😩🥰 I hope everyone is staying safe and well! Take care of YOU! 😘😘 Love you all!! Xx #linkinbio #HopeGraceFaith
A post shared by Ḻε@ℏ Ɖ@ẘƞ ♕✰ (@leahmesser) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Briana Dejesus (@_brianadejesus) on
View this post on Instagram
“Mommy, best friends forever” ❤️
A post shared by Jade Cline (@jadecline_) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
Sound off in the comments below!