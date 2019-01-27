Here’s a preview of what we’re loving these days, exclusively on WE tv:

Growing Up Hip Hop

Thursdays, 9pm

Love is in the air! Egypt Criss and Sam are trying to enjoy their engagement, which proves to be difficult since their families aren’t exactly on board. Meanwhile, JoJo Simons is en route to wedded bliss, but his big day might be anything but drama-free upon Romeo’s return.

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition

Premieres Thursday, February 6th at 10pm

In the latest installment of the hit series, five new couples enlist the help of Dr. Ish Major and Judge Lynn Toler to get their relationships back on track. This season, CeeLo Green and his fiancée, Shani, explore whether they’re ready to walk down the aisle, while Styles P and Adjua Styles work on healing together following tragedy — and infidelity.

Life After Lockup

Fridays, 9pm

So much for finding their post-prison happily ever after! When Tracie lands back behind bars, Clint faces the wrath of his mother, who issues a daunting ultimatum. Michael finds himself in yet another love triangle, but this time, Megan isn’t involved — and Marcelino is hiding a shocking secret from Brittany, who’s pregnant.