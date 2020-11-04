Meghan Markle voted on Tuesday, October 3… and all hell broke loose! The Duchess of Sussex is causing a stir across Great Britain after she — just like 150 million other Americans — cast her vote in this year’s election. It is a historical moment for the monarchy, as no British royal has ever voted in a presidential election, but some feel that it should have stayed that way.

News of Markle’s trip to the polls appears to have washed ashore in England on Monday, where it was quickly followed by a barrage of angry tweets. “I cannot believe Meghan Markle voted. She married Prince Harry & that means you follow Royal protocol. This woman will be the one who brings down the Royal family,” wrote one young woman on Twitter.

That woman was not alone in accusing Markle of tearing apart the royal family by carrying out her civic duty. As an American, Markle is not held to the same standard as her husband Prince Harry, who does not vote or endorse any political parties or leaders. It also seems a bit unfair to blame Markle for ruining the prestige of the royals at the same time Prince Andrew is having to fend off allegations that he had sex with an American teenager who was being trafficked by his old friend Jeffrey Epstein.

“From princess to [K]ardashian in under a year. Impressive. #MeganMarkle,” read another tweet.

“Another delusional who believes she works so hard. Privileged, no talent. The ‘feminist’ who used men to move up in life,” said a fellow naysayer on Twitter of the actress — who was worth well over seven figures when she met her husband.

Another individual has started a petition demanding that Markle and Prince Harry have their titles revoked and no longer receive royal funding. Of her political leanings that petition states: “Meghan Markle has also made it quite clear that she prefers Obama to Trump, likening President Trump to a ‘used tampon.'”

Markle did not in fact ever use that word to describe Trump nor has she, as the petition states, “spent well over one million pounds (£1000000.00) on just clothes in just under one year.” And funding has already been cut off from the two, at their request. Nonetheless, that petition managed to get 35,000 signatures in less than five minutes.

The British press is also on the attack. DailyMail.com is even calling Markle “defiant” after her spokesperson conveyed to the outlet that the Duchess would continue to be politically active after the election. “The Duke, 36, and Duchess of Sussex, 39, have faced a furious backlash over the last few months by weighing in on the US election — breaking with a centuries-old tradition that calls for members of the Royal Family to remain politically neutral,” reads the piece on DailyMail.com.

That argument quickly falls flat on its face however, as just a few paragraphs later that same piece states: “Although Meghan is not officially a royal, having lost her status as a senior member of The Firm when she and Harry chose to step away from their duties at the start of the year, she is the first person with such close attachment to the monarchy to take part in a US election in modern history.”

A spokesperson for Markle did not respond to a request for comment.