There’s a first time for everything! The 2020 U.S. presidential election is gearing up to be one of the most critical elections in recent history — and celebrities are showing up to the polls, marking a milestone for some.

Meghan Markle, Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez, John Oliver, Kaia Gerber and Kelsea Ballerini are just a few of this year’s voters who made their voices heard for the very first time in a presidential race.

TRUMP VS. BIDEN — A LOOK AT THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS MADE AGAINST THEM

Celebrities have been very vocal this year when it comes to politics, encouraging fans and followers to take to the polls and vote. While stars like Jennifer Lawrence and 50 Cent have made it known who they’re voting for — Lawrence endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, while the rapper endorsed Donald Trump and expressed, “I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people” — other celebs have kept their choice a secret. However, everyone is encouraging their following to get involved.

Amongst the first timers is presidential candidate Kanye West. Shortly after announcing he would be running for office over the summer, Kim Kardashian‘s husband revealed he registered to vote in Wyoming, which would make this his first time voting.

JIMMY KIMMEL, SOPHIA BUSH AND MORE CELEBS REACT TO TRUMP‘S COVID-19 DIAGNOSIS

Prior to election day on November 3, Jennifer Aniston deterred fans from voting for the “Power” rapper. “PS – It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible,” she wrote on the Instagram picture of her sending in her ballot on Friday, October 23.

Take a look at all of the celebrities who voted for the first time in the 2020 U.S. presidential election!