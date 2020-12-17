Nothing says it’s the holidays quite like family Christmas cards, and the royals are no exception! Prince William and Kate Middleton released their official 2020 Christmas card with their children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — and it is adorable.

The autumnal snap was taken earlier this year by Matt Porteous, and the family posed in front of a pile of wood at their Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall.

Middleton wore a seasonally appropriate red sweater, while Charlotte sat on her knee, wearing a gray patterned sweater. The boys sat next to Prince William, while Louis laughed and George smiled for the camera.

The royal family usually celebrates the holidays not too far from Anmer Hall at Sandringham, which is Queen Elizabeth II’s estate in rural Norfolk. The Queen is usually joined by the whole family, but the holidays will play out differently this year.

A source told OK! that George, Charlotte and Louis have been helping to decorate the grounds as well as making Christmas cards and baking. “The kids are putting smiles on everyone’s faces,” the source said and pointed out that the family quarantined before they visited the Queen.

“They wanted to make sure everyone was safe and that they wouldn’t have to spend the whole season in masks,” the insider explained. “The queen couldn’t be happier to have the children around. They are all delightful and engaging, and exactly what the family needs after a terribly challenging 2020.”

It’s been a scandalous year for the royal family, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping down as senior royals and relocating to California, Prince Andrew’s ongoing sex scandal involving Jeffrey Epstein and the controversy following the depiction of Prince Charles, Princess Diana and Camilla Parker-Bowles in The Crown. “The whole family has been rocked to its core,” the source admitted.

That said, Buckingham Palace released a statement and clarified that “having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor.”

“The Queen and the Duke are fortunate to spend Christmas with their family every year. They understand that their family will have competing demands over the Christmas period and are content to have a quiet festive season this year,” the statement continued.

It sounds like the families will be apart over the holidays but may be able to reconnect sooner rather than later as the Queen and Prince Philip are first in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine due to their age.