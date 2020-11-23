It’s ruff to lose a pet. Unfortunately, Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton announced that their family dog, Lupo, died on Sunday, November 22.

“Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away,” the royal couple wrote. “He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much.”

The pup was a wedding gift from Kate’s brother, James, in 2011 and became an important member of the Cambridge family. James penned a touching tribute to Lupo, who owns the dog’s mother and siblings. “There isn’t much of a rule book on how to grieve for a dog, but I’ve said a prayer, lit a candle and taken Ella (Mum) for a long walk to spend time remembering Lupo,” he wrote.

The English Cocker Spaniel even appeared in Prince George’s first and second official family portraits.

William and Kate named Lupo — which means wolf in Italian — after her paternal great-grandmother, Olive Christiana Lupton. The Lupton family crest has three wolves on it.

