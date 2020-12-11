Lights, camera, action! Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three kids — Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2 — walked the red carpet at the London Palladium on Friday, December 11.

The family of five all coordinated their outfits and looked adorable. Kate wore a patterned dress, while William sported a dark jacket with a red shirt underneath. George looked so grown-up in his red-and-blue striped sweater, while Charlotte wore a plaid dress and Louis looked cozy in a blue coat.

The two eldest children held William’s hand, while Louis held onto his mama. The couple was all smiles as they made their way to the front of the building.

William, 38, gave a speech during the show and made sure to give a shout-out to the essential workers who were in the audience. “It’s wonderful to be back here in the West End and see theaters reopening their doors,” he said. “Catherine, George, Charlotte, Louis and I are all really looking forward to the show.”

He added, “You have given your absolute all this year, and made remarkable sacrifices. So have your families, who I’m sure have seen far less of you than they would have liked. It’s lovely that you are all here together tonight. You are representative of the huge number of people across the U.K. who have stepped forward to make a difference this year in so many crucial ways. The country owes you a huge debt of gratitude.”

Kate, 38, and William have been spotted out and about recently, and during their trip to Scotland, the private couple even showed some PDA. Royal biographer Angela Levin claims the duo has “changed” ever since William’s brother, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, left the United Kingdom and moved to California.

“Kate was moving to the music and they’re very, very easy with each other. I think there’s been a big change since Harry and Meghan have gone that they feel more relaxed,” Levin told talkRADIO earlier this week. “Maybe not under attack and they feel very much like a team, you can feel that.”

Even though Christmas may look a little different for the royal family this year, it seems like they were able to fit some fun in before the holiday season.

