This week on WAGS : Atlanta, someone announces that they have a bun in the oven!! I won’t spoil too much, but once they learn of the pregnancy they get right to work on all of the fun things that come with the road to parenthood, including new clothes! A super fun phenomenon in the fashion world for mamas-to-be is the art of “styling the bump.” So this week, we’ll talk about WAGS bump style and how to style and accessorize a baby bump to absolute perfection!

Of course, things change when a woman becomes pregnant, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still feel absolutely chic in your clothing! These days, women celebrate their pregnant bellies, instead of trying to hide them. I personally ADORE watching women dress the bump! If you’ve got it, flaunt it!

One of my favorite “bump chic” looks this year is the knit bodycon dress. It totally accentuates the bump making it the main feature of the outfit. It’s usually best in a plain solid shade, like black or grey, then accented with pops of color in the shoes and accessories! This time of year, it’s fun to cozy the look up with a leather bomber or faux fur coat. Super chic!

My next favorite look I like to call the sweater bump. This look is best achieved with an oversized knit sweater or sweatshirt, with a little bit of shoulder exposure. Underneath, you can play with a fun lace bra top that peeks out from underneath for a little sass. Pair it with your favorite black leggings and sneakers, or flat boots, and it’s the perfect lounge look for the mama-to-be on the go!

My absolute favorite pregnancy look of all has to be the beach bump! I’m loving how women are styling swimwear looks with their bumps. It’s absolutely adorable to see a mom-to-be on the beach wearing a two piece and a full baby bump on display! Equally, I love the one piece look sporting an oh-so cute baby bump. Add an oversized sun hat (with embroidered words like “on vacay” across the brim) a wrap skirt and plenty of sunscreen and you’re beach bump chic!

Now, I can’t speak from experience, but styling the bump sure seems like crazy amounts of fun to me! Perhaps one day I’ll see things differently! For now I’ll live vicariously through other bump baring fashionistas! Work it ladies!

