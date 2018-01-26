A 'Bachelor' Contestant Is Already Professing Her Love To Arie Luyendyk Jr. In New Sneak Peek

Well, it looks like Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor will gift fans with the first utterings of the L-word by a contestant to Arie Luyendyk Jr.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode, Tia prepares to tell Arie that she’s moved past just liking him, and entered into the next phase of falling in loving with him.

“I’m feeling really great about our connection and our relationship because it is so beyond anything that I’ve ever felt before,” Tia says in her confessional before the clip shows the two recapping their earlier one-on-one date. “I feel like he’s falling for me like I’m falling for him.”

“I really love the fact that you’re very much yourself,” Arie tells her.

“You make feel deserving of this opportunity,” she replies. “And, I don’t know, I’m not trying to be emotional right now, but you make me feel good, and that this is a mutual thing.”

*Cue the dramatic confessional scene

“Tonight I wanted to let him know that I am falling in love,” she says. “And it scares the sh*t out of me to even say that to him but if I’m feeling it, it’ll happen.”

