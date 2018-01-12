Carrie Underwood Drops 'The Champion' Music Video After Devastating Facial Injury

Carrie Underwood dropped her new music video for “The Champion,” after suffering a traumatic facial injury. The country star goes full-on pop in this new single.

With electronic beats, “The Champion” doesn’t sound like a typical Carrie Underwood song. Ludacris is also featured on the track.

“The ‘C’ is for the courage I posses through the drama / ‘H’ is for the hurt but it’s all for the honor,” he raps, breaking down the word “champion.”

Carrie’s only released the lyric video as of now, which could be because of the 40-50 stitches in her face that she needed after taking a nasty fall down the steps. She’s reportedly been having a hard time looking in the mirror, sources previously told Life & Style.

But, judging by the lyrics of her new song, it sounds like she’s not giving up the fight yet. “I’ll be the last one standing,” she sings. “Two hands in the air, I’m a champion.”

Watch the full lyric video above.