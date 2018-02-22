Watch!
Wedding Bells! Dean Unglert Gets Down On One Knee In ‘Bachelor Winter Games’ Finale Promo
Is the former ‘Bachelorette’ star ready to settle down with Lesley Murphy?
One couple is getting engaged on the Bachelor Winter Games finale! But is it Dean Unglert and Lesley Murphy?
In a 10-second promo clip of the upcoming episode, Dean is shown getting down on one knee as a smiling Lesley reacts to what looks like a wedding proposal.
Adding to the suspense, the clip then flashes a huge Neil Lane diamond ring!
To see the Bachelor Winter Games teaser, click the video above!
The Bachelor Winter Games finale airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC
Do you think Dean and Lesley actually got engaged? Sound off in the comments!
