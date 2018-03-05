Watch: The Dramatic Moment Khloe Kardashian Announces She’s Having A Girl!

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may have been pulling an early April Fools of sorts with their millions of fans, as up until now it has been reported for quite some time now that the two are expecting a boy this spring.

Turns out, it’s the other way around! On the season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloe finds out that she’ll be seeing pink soon as her sister Kylie Jenner revealed to her that she’s having a baby girl.

“You’re having a girl!” Kylie emphatically said to Khloe. “You’re lying!” Khloe replied back. “I’m not lying,” Kylie exclaimed. “I’m so excited for you Khloe!”

“I don’t feel like I’m having a girl,” Khloe responded while looking a bit disappointed.

Big sister Kim Kardashian, who was next to Khloe when she found out the news, attempted to comfort her after finding out the news, saying, “It’s OK, I cried when I found out North was going to be a girl too.” “I don’t feel like I’m having a girl at all. I’m like in a state of shock,” Khloe admitted.

Later on in the episode, Khloe explained why she had that particular reaction. “When you have your mind made up as to what you’re having, like everyone told me you’re going to feel what you’re having and you’ll just kind of know. And then when you find out it’s the complete opposite it’s just a shock. I just was convinced that I was having a boy, so to be having a girl it’s just like, ‘OK that wasn’t what I thought was going on.’”

Khloe jumped on social media last night to happily tell her millions of followers just how excited she is about what’s to come. “God gives us what we need! His timing is never wrong! my hormones were IN RARE FORM for that news. Another tweet spoke about the friendships that will develop between Khloe, Kylie and Kim’s daughters as their ages are only months apart. “I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess.”

When one user asked if she had a name picked out for her daughter (she’s due next month), Khloe revealed it’s still in the works. “NO!!! It’s so hard!!! Lol I knew the name if I was having a boy. So now I really have to figure this out.”

What are your thoughts on Khloe having a baby girl?