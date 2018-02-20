Watch: Ginger Zee Debuts Her Newborn Son Miles On 'Good Morning America!'

It was a great way for Good Morning America’s millions of viewers to start off their Tuesday, when meteorologist Ginger Zee debuted her newborn son during the live show this morning!

She gave birth to her second boy named Miles on February 9! He arrived weighing 8 pounds and 7 ounces. She introduced the world to her adorable baby with husband Ben Aaron and Miles’ older brother Adrian on Tuesday’s show.

“Even more than [my first] Adrian ever was, he is so chill. He is a baby that hangs out, looks around. He’s very alert, very cool,” Ginger revealed as Ben and Adrian hung out by her side.

Even though he’s only a week and a half old, Ginger has been sharing some incredibly cute photos of her newborn, including some precious moments with his older brother Adrian, but who can blame her?

Adrian looks to be handling his older brother duties very well, as Ginger revealed that “Big brother has been helping so much, he was just trying to hold him and help.” Awe!

Ginger did put put Adrian on the spot though, asking him on live television if he loved his baby brother, to which he just looked into the camera and froze! Oh no!

Congrats to Ginger and Ben on another healthy and happy baby boy!

