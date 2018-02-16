'Anything Is Possible...Clooney Got Married'—Watch Jennifer Aniston's Awkward 'Ellen' Interview Days Before Announcing Split

In an uncomfortable interview with Ellen Degeneres on the Ellen Show, Jennifer Aniston made a joke about George Clooney finally getting married to Amal. “Anything’s possible,” she said, just days before she and Justin Theroux announced their split.

After Jennifer and Ellen relive the past by going through old photos of them throughout the decades, the topic of a potential Friends reunion comes up.

“Is it even in the realm of possibility?” Ellen asks in the clip.

“Anything is a possibility, Ellen,” Jennifer says, coyly. “Anything. I mean, George Clooney got married.”

A few days later, Jennifer and Justin announced they had separated in late 2017.

“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly,” the former couple said in a joint statement. “Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Watch the awkward Ellen clip above.

What do you think about Jennifer and Justin’s split? Let us know in the comments.