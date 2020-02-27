'Jersey Shore' Star Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Opens Up About Son Greyson & Talks Coparenting With Ex Roger Mathews

Jenni “JWoww” Farley and her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Cortese stopped by to chat with OKMagazine.com, and Jenni opened up about how coparenting is going with ex Roger Mathews.

Jenni, 34, kicked off the conversation by updating fans on son Greyson, 3, who was diagnosed with autism.

“He’s doing amazing. Tomorrow’s my birthday. He’s so obsessed with dinosaurs, I’m actually going to take him to Jurassic Park Live. So he’s going to live his best life, and then because he’s doing so well communicating and being patient, and learning to just adjust to certain things and society, I’m going to roll the dice and take him to Disney for his fourth birthday,” she said.

She continued, “It’s a big milestone for us because that’s the airport that was right after his diagnosis — in Orlando — where he had the meltdown that like, I couldn’t figure out how to handle that situation and nobody there was able to help me [and] his father and we actually had a third person. So it’s going to be a big milestone for him to go through the airport again and hopefully not [have a meltdown].”

Jenni had nothing but positive things to say about coparenting with Roger.

“It’s been good. Yeah I really can’t um, complain. We’re just on two completely different schedules with the kids, that it’s nice that we get to catch up when we’re dropping them off. It’s — knock on wood — it’s smooth right now,” she explained.

Jenni also discussed her current relationship with boyfriend Zack Carpinello.