Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo Talk About Baby’s Gender After Recent Pregnancy Announcement

Jinger Duggar is having a… Well, she doesn’t know quite yet. However, the mom-to-be and her hubby Jeremy Vuolo both agree on what they think will be the gender of their first child.

“I think it’s going to be a boy,” Jinger gushed in her TLC baby announcement video.

“I have a feeling it’s going to be a boy as well. But, I’d love to have a little princess,” Jeremy added.

While the couple agreed that they’re happy with either gender, the dad-to-be admitted he just wants a child that’s exactly like his wife.

“I am praying that the baby will look like, act like, talk like, be like Jinger,” Jeremy said. “So, I’ve asked everyone else to pray [for that]. I was a little terror as a child so I’m hoping that the little one will be as much like Jinger as possible.”

And when it comes to how the expecting parents are preparing for their little one, Jinger and Jeremy confessed that they’re still in the early stages of baby-prep.

“We haven’t really done a whole lot to prepare the house for the little one yet. But we do have that spare bedroom that we’d like to make into a nursery,” Jeremy said.” And I think once we figure out the gender then we can figure out what color to paint the room.”

To see what else the parents-to-be had to say about their little one, click the video above.

Jinger and Jeremy revealed that they were expecting their first child on Wednesday, January 3.

Do you think they’re having a boy or girl? Sound off in the comments!