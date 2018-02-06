Jon Wants To Get ‘Physical’ But Is Molly Ready? Watch In This ‘Married At First Sight’ Sneak Peek

Nothing says intimacy quite like moving in with your significant other.

While Jon and Molly look for their first home together, the conversation turns interesting when Molly brings up how much time the couple plans to spend in the bedroom.

As Married At First Sight fans’ know, the commercial insurance adjuster has expressed her desire to take things slow in her new marriage, specifically when it comes to intimacy.

And while Jon has been fully supportive of her decision, the army vet admits he is now ready to take that next step in their relationship.

To see how the awkward moment goes down, click the video above!

Married At First Sight airs Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on Lifetime.