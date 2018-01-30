That’s Not Nice! Ryan Makes Fun Of Jon For Being Unemployed In ‘Married At First Sight’ Sneak Peek

Well, that’s one way to start a friendship.

In an attempt to bond over their current “situations,” the Married at First Sight husbands (Jon, Ryan and Jephte ) take some time away from their wifes, during their honeymoons, for a little bit of guy time.

However, things quickly go left when Jon starts poking fun at Ryan for not having a job.

To see how the intensely awkward exchange goes down, click the video above!

Married At First Sight airs Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on Lifetime.