Exclusive
That’s Not Nice! Ryan Makes Fun Of Jon For Being Unemployed In ‘Married At First Sight’ Sneak Peek
‘I’ve never been unemployed because I know what I’m doing with my life.’
Well, that’s one way to start a friendship.
In an attempt to bond over their current “situations,” the Married at First Sight husbands (Jon, Ryan and Jephte ) take some time away from their wifes, during their honeymoons, for a little bit of guy time.
However, things quickly go left when Jon starts poking fun at Ryan for not having a job.
To see how the intensely awkward exchange goes down, click the video above!
Married At First Sight airs Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on Lifetime.
Sound off in the comments below!