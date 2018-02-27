Here’s How Joy-Anna Duggar & Austin Forsyth Prepared For Baby Gideon

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth may be enjoying the first few days of parenthood, but it didn’t come easy — a lot of work went into their baby preparation.

In a video filmed just before Joy’s due date, the Counting On star and her hubby confessed that while they were “super excited to meet [their] baby” they still had a lot to do before welcoming the little boy.

“We got the birth pool set up, we’ve got our house somewhat cleaned out and we’re trying to finish up a lot of the big projects before the baby arrives,” Joy admitted. “I think now we just need to fill up the pool and hopefully set up some beds in the guest bedroom and we’ll be good to go. “

The two not only had to physically prepare but also mentally prepare for becoming first-time parents.

“The advice I’ve gotten so far is just to be flexible,” Joy said. “Prepare for the birth and have plans but if something doesn’t go as planned then be okay with that and have another plan.”

“I’m planning on being Joy’s coach and just being there for her,” Austin added. “Being there to calm her down, help her around and just whatever she needs.”

To see what else the couple had to say about their baby prep, click the video above!

The first time parents welcomed a baby boy, Gideon Martyn Forsyth, February 23rd.

What do you think of Joy and Austin’s baby name? Sound off in the comments!