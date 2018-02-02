Kate Middleton Asked Meghan Markle To Be Godmother Of Third Child

Meghan Markle is set to become a royal princess and now she’ll be a godmother too!

Sources tell OK! Magazine that Duchess Kate, whose third child is due to arrive in April, has asked Harry’s fiancé be godmother. “She and Meghan get along so well already and Kate knew wants her to know how loved she is by the family,” a palace insider says. “It’s such a big honor – and Harry was overjoyed by the gesture too!”

