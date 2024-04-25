Meghan Markle Found King Charles' Response to Royal Racist Scandal 'Unsatisfactory'

While chatting with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan painted her in-laws as problematic.

"But the idea of our son not being safe, and also the idea of the first member of color in this family not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be," she said in 2021.

"In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time . . . so we have in tandem the conversation of ‘He won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born," Meghan added.