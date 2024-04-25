Meghan Markle Found King Charles' Response to Royal Racist Scandal 'Unsatisfactory'
In 2021, Meghan Markle accused an unnamed royal of gossiping about Prince Archie's complexion during her pregnancy.
According to a source, the Duchess of Sussex wasn't comfortable with King Charles' response to the scandal, and as a result, skipped his coronation.
The insider claimed Meghan viewed Charles' reaction to a letter she wrote him as "unsatisfactory," adding Charles was "raising concerns about unconscious bias."
Although the Windsors continue to "keep calm and carry on," Prince William assured the public they are "not a racist family" following the Sussexes' 2021 tell-all interview.
While chatting with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan painted her in-laws as problematic.
"But the idea of our son not being safe, and also the idea of the first member of color in this family not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be," she said in 2021.
"In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time . . . so we have in tandem the conversation of ‘He won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born," Meghan added.
Years after the televised conversation aired, Dutch copies of Omid Scobie's Endgame accused Charles and Kate Middleton of making the infamous comment about Archie.
OK! previously reported a source said Meghan "never intended" for the names to be public, and the titles were "not leaked to Mr. [Omid] Scobie by anyone in her camp."
- Meghan Markle 'Struggled to Make It to the Top in Hollywood' Before Marrying Into the Royal Family
- Meghan Markle Went From 'Most Popular Member of the Royal Family' to Being 'Booed' in the U.K.
- Meghan Markle Is 'Terrified': Anxious Hollywood Duchess Fears Prince Harry 'Still Can't Trust Prince William' Ahead of U.K. Visit
Scobie said in an interview the mishap was due to a "translation error," but translator Saskia Peeters assured readers that she wasn't at fault.
"As a translator, I translate what is in front of me," Peeters told an outlet. "The names of the royals were there in black and white. I did not add them. I just did what I was paid to do and that was translate the book from English into Dutch."
Although the Sussexes' circle was adamant that she never told Scobie about the interaction, those close to the royals had a conflicting opinion.
"There is no chance that Scobie has seen any kind of letter that he claims names the royal racists. There's only one place he would have got that from," the insider continued.
"It must have come from Meghan's camp directly," they noted. "That letter is under lock and key and no one from within the King’s circle would’ve briefed anyone about its contents."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Commentator Pauline Maclaran predicted the news wouldn't tarnish the royal brand.
"They [the Firm] will rise above it. The Queen (Elizabeth II) issued a statement after Harry and Meghan first made the claim in their interview with Oprah Winfrey," she explained.
"Harry himself has tried to distance himself from those remarks by saying the royal family is not racist," the professor stated. "He said there may be some unconscious bias. Harry and Meghan's documentary did not refer [to the allegation]. They have obviously tried to put it behind them. Omid Scobie is just resurrecting all this."
Sources spoke to The Telegraph.