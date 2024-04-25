Meghan Markle 'Struggled to Make It to the Top in Hollywood' Before Marrying Into the Royal Family

In the past, Meghan was accused of mistreating employees during her time in the U.K., and leaked email correspondence from Kensington Palace revealed staffers claimed they were "bullied out of the household," presumably by Meghan, who was then "targeting female members of staff."

"There's none of the civility, none of the politeness, none of the things that we take for granted in this country or certainly used to," Cohen said when discussing the leaked emails.

"When you have to struggle to the top in Hollywood, you can bet your life you've had to tread on a few fingers on the way there," he concluded. "That has been accentuated by, I think, a lack of understanding."