Meghan Markle 'Struggled to Make It to the Top in Hollywood' Before Marrying Into the Royal Family
Meghan Markle gave up her career in entertainment in order to be part of the royal family, but her Hollywood upbringing might've made her transition even more challenging.
"Do you know what I think it is? It's a cultural difference in this country," royal reporter Michael Cole told GB News. "We tend to say, 'If we're talking to the waiter or somebody serving us in the shop, may I have or could I possibly have something?'"
"In America, they say, 'Can I get a cheeseburger?' It's so very different," Cohen noted. "That is absolutely accentuated in Hollywood where people are given orders, particularly if you're the sixth person on the call sheet in a show called Suits."
In the past, Meghan was accused of mistreating employees during her time in the U.K., and leaked email correspondence from Kensington Palace revealed staffers claimed they were "bullied out of the household," presumably by Meghan, who was then "targeting female members of staff."
"There's none of the civility, none of the politeness, none of the things that we take for granted in this country or certainly used to," Cohen said when discussing the leaked emails.
"When you have to struggle to the top in Hollywood, you can bet your life you've had to tread on a few fingers on the way there," he concluded. "That has been accentuated by, I think, a lack of understanding."
Meghan previously denied the accusations. “Let's just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation,” a statement from the Sussexes’ spokesperson released in March 2021 read. “We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of the Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet. It's no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining the duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and the duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years.”
OK! previously reported royal experts believe there is an element of truth to the bullying accusations.
"Where there’s smoke, there’s fire," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told an outlet. "There have been too many examples of the ‘Sussex Survivors Club’ for the allegations not to be true. … In contrast, not even one such report has ever been raised regarding Kate Middleton. Ask her family’s butcher from when she was a little girl growing up."
"She was [described] as a polite little girl," Fordwich shared of the mom-of-three. "He was [later] invited to her wedding to Prince William in Westminster Abbey. An amazing track record indeed."
Former royal aide Samantha Cohen shared in an interview that the Sussexes' had a high employee turnover.
"I was only supposed to stay for six months but stayed for 18. We couldn’t find a replacement for me, and when we did, we took them on tour to Africa with Harry and Meghan to show them the ropes, but they left (quit) as well while in Africa," she told an outlet.