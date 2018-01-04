Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Strip Down & Do Something Really Gross To Prove Who Is Healthier

It’s getting hot in the Kardashian mansion!

The reality TV family has done some out there things when it comes to maintaining a healthy lifestyle over the years, but sitting in a sauna for a “sweat test” might be their wildest idea yet.

In the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim, Kourtney, and their bestie Jonathan Cheban take to Kim’s home sauna to see who’s the healthiest.

“We have to collect sweat, go in the sauna. Definitely, if we’re in the robes, we’ll sweat even more,” an excited Kim proposes.

While Kourtney doesn’t seem to be too convinced with the idea of a sweat test to measure health, the family’s very own health nut was not willing to be dethroned by Kimmy.

“I’ve never heard of a sweat test and it sounds gross, but we do some pretty crazy things to get the information we need, especially when it comes to beauty and health,” Kourtney explained.

After sitting in the sauna collecting vials of sweat for what seemed like two minutes, Jonathan was the first to give up and literally throw in the towel.

“I’m f–king going down,” he says before making his way out of the sauna.

To find out what happens next, click the video above.

