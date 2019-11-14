Kourtney Kardashian Gets Into Another Intense Argument Kim On 'KUWTK' — Could This Be The Reason She Quit The Show?

North West and Penelope Disick‘s joint birthday bash. In a clip for an upcoming episode for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the sisters disagreed over the Kim and Kourtney Kardashian just can’t seem to see eye to eye when it comes to planning their daughtersand‘s joint birthday bash. In a clip for an upcoming episode for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the sisters disagreed over the Candyland theme for the girls’ big day.

The party is only eight days away and the oldest Kardashian siblings couldn’t agree on a plan. The Kardashian clan’s resident health guru , 40, was adamant on making sure Penelope, 7, and North, 6,’s birthday party is healthy and sugar free. Kim, 39, on the other hand wanted the party to be fun and full of sweet treats. “It’s Candyland, Kourtney! It’s not gonna be healthy,” Kim yelled at Kourtney during a party planning meeting in their car.

“Kourtney has this vision of no sugar or no disgusting chemicals in candy,” the SKIMS founder complained in her confessional. “It’s like a completely sugar-free, gluten-free, party-free, fun-free zone because Kourtney has decided that it just doesn’t make sense.”

“I can’t believe that Kim isn’t willing to compromise at all,” Kourtney said in her own confessional. “And that she doesn’t feel guilty about giving, not only her kids and my kids, but all these kids that are coming to our party so much junk and candy. It’s such a dated vibe to be like that.”

