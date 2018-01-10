Is This How Kylie Jenner Will Reveal Her Pregnancy?

The Kar-Jenners have some big big news on the way, and even E! is overwhelmed.

The Kardashian network recently announced a two-night event of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in order for the reality TV family to drop their many “surprises.”

“When it comes to making announcements, the family’s got news so big, we need Sunday and Monday just to cover it,” the narrator teased in the latest promo.

Fans were quick to speculate that one of the announcements is Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy reveal, as the clip shows the family with their jaws dropped and saying “Oh my God,” after hearing some “big news!”

To see the KUWTK promo clip, click the video above!

As OK! readers’ know, Kylie has remained out of the public eye since news broke in September that she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend Travis Scott.

Most recently, a source told Us Weekly, “She’s very happy about the pregnancy but she doesn’t want to share this with the world.”

The two-night KUWTK event airs this Sunday and Monday on E!

What do you think is the “big news” the Kardashians will share? Sound off in the comments!