Leah Messer Admits She Wonders If The 'Spark' Is Still There With Ex Jeremy Calvert

Leah Messer is ready for her vacation! After spending time with Kailyn Lowry and her boys, she jetted off for some quality time with her daughters, mom and possibly her ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert. She admitted to her mom that she hopes Jeremy would be able to make it on their trip to the two can spend some alone time together to really figure out their relationship and see if the “spark” is still there. The two have admitted to hooking up a few times after divorcing, but recently have been on amazing terms and reconsidered getting back together. While their daughter, Addie, is all about her parents getting back together, Leah’s twins, Ali and Aleeah, don’t feel the same way. Aleeah kept repeating that she isn’t a fan of Jeremy and how she doesn’t want her mom back with her former stepdad. Leah sat the 10 year old down to explain to her the situation and how they are taking it day by day. Unfortunately, Jeremy wasn’t able to make the trip and Leah was completely bummed.

Chelsea Houska has a new project! After completing a diaper bag line with Itzy Ritzy, the mother of three is now moving into the fashion world! The usually shy reality star broke out of her shell and participated in a photo shoot for a boutique, Laurie Belles! The boutique owner, Laurie, admitted that she loved Chelsea’s style so much, just like everyone else in the world, and asked her to collaborate with them! Chelsea attended her first design meeting and was a bit overwhelmed with the process.

Jade Cline is restarting with her parents now that her relationship with Sean Austin is over. After splitting ways with her baby daddy, Jade starting leaning on her mother, Christy, for support when it comes to raising her daughter, Khloie. However, after trusting her mom so much, things took a turn for the worst when Jade couldn’t find her mom or her child after giving her $200 for a hotel and her phone. Unfortunately, Jade and her mom got into a fight over the incident and then never showed up the next day to watch Khloie, which resulted in Jade being late for school.

Briana DeJesus‘ baby is already two years old! The mother of two celebrated Stella’s second birthday party with a lavish bash surrounded by friends and family. Even though Briana and her boyfriend, John, have been having some issues following the cheating scandal, he still made an effort to fly down to Florida to make an appearance at the party, which made the girls very happy. Briana’s two baby daddies, Luis and Devoin, did not make an appearance.

Kailyn Lowry wasn’t able to film in Hawaii due to the legal issue with custody with Isaac. Once she returned, the boys opened up about the trips which included swimming, luaus and oh…Chris Lopez. The boys admitted they were super excited to have Chris on the trip with them.