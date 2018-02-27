Night Of Romance! Jon ‘Turns Up The Heat’ For Molly In ‘Married At First Sight’ Sneak Peek

Jon is really putting in work to make his marriage a success.

In a sneak peek of Tuesday’s Married At First Sight episode, the 28-year-old army vet goes all out to pull off a surprise night of romance for his conservative wife, Molly.

“I wanted to do something special because I think romance in a marriage is one of the things that really make a difference,” a suited-up Jon explains as he’s shown lighting candles throughout their home.

“We skipped the courtship phase so being able to generate romance is what’s going to be able to make this thing work,” he adds. “Also, Molly had mentioned that she likes the way I look in a suit. So, tonight I am turning up the heat.”

To see Molly’s reaction to Jon’s romantic gesture, click the video above!

Married At First Sight airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.