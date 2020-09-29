Michael Jordan Lends Mansion (And Tequila!) To Travis Scott For Rapper's New Vid

Talk about being a baller! Travis Scott got some epic handouts from none other than legendary sports icon Michael Jordan for his new music video, ‘Franchise.’

The rapper, 29, filmed the vid (inspired by The Last Dance documentary and also featuring Young Thug & M.I.A.) at the basketball player’s mansion in Highland Park, Illinois, and — according to TMZ — Jordan handed over the keys to his crib “without hesitation.”

After all, Kylie Jenner‘s baby daddy has collaborated with the baller before on his sneaker brand.

However, the 57-year-old lent Scott more than just his major digs. In ‘Franchise,’ Scott and Young Thug are seen sipping on Jordan’s Cincoro Tequila during the poker-table scene — the bottles of Añejo seen in the background are designed by Mark Smith, who worked on many classic Jordan shoes.

When he isn’t sipping tequila with the boys, Scott is savoring the days with his two-year-old daughter, Stormi, whom he shares with 23-year-old Jenner.

As OK! previously reported, Scott said that it’s been amazing to watch his daughter grow. “I’m keeping her aware of what’s going on in the world,” he said. “As a parent, I’m always instilling knowledge, even at this age.”

Jenner and Scott have been quite vocal on social media about how they appreciate each other while they co-parent Stormi. Though the couple split, an insider told PEOPLE, “Kylie and Travis get along. They enjoy hanging out with the same people. And they obviously spend a lot of time together with Stormi. Being co-parents seems to be working out better for them than being in a romantic relationship.”

Cheers to the happy family!