Travis Scott is savoring the days, watching his daughter as she toddles around.

GQ revealed last year the 29-year-old discussing raising his two and half year old girl — who he shares with Kylie Jenner — talking about what the experience means for the rapper.

Travis said that it’s amazing to watch his daughter grow, especially during a time when he is spending more time indoors with his daughter Stormi.

“I’m keeping her aware of what’s going on in the world,” he said. “As a parent, I’m always instilling knowledge, even at this age.”

Even though Travis has become a father, his relationship with his own parents hasn’t changed.

He said: “It’s actually cool because now we have things to relate on, right? Just raising a daughter.

“I’m always talking to my parents. They try to remind me of how I was when I was a kid.”

The 23-year old Kylie and her Scott have been quite vocal on social media about how they appreciate each other while they parent the young Stormi

In June, Kylie celebrated father’s day and threw a party in his honour. The decorations at the party included giant metallic balloons with “HAPPY DAD’S DAY” written on it. There was also a big rose which had “DADDY” written on it.

“Happy father’s day 💙,” read the caption of Kylie’s slider post.

Travis didn’t want to be left behind in all this appreciation — he acknowledged the role of the ex in his life on her birthday and shared some pictures that featured Kylie and their daughter.

It was confirmed last week that Kylie and Travis had taken a break from their relationship, which lasted for over two years.

There was also a picture of them leaving a restaurant together, but it was confirmed that they were in no hurry to get back together in a romantic relationship.

An insider told PEOPLE at that time: “Kylie and Travis get along. They enjoy hanging out with the same people. And they obviously spend a lot of time together with Stormi.

“Being co-parents seems to be working out better for them than being in a romantic relationship,” the source added.