Niall Horan Shows Off His Straight White Teeth!

Niall Horan went up a few levels in the confidence department yesterday after heading to the dentist to get his braces removed! The 19-year-old One Direction band member could hardly keep his excitement at bay tweeting, “Morning. ! This is it ! I’m goin to the dentist! I think this is my last hour with braces! Oh how I’m gona miss them ! Naaaaaaat !” to his 10 million followers on Twitter. Niall then shared this before and after shot to show everyone how far he’s come.

