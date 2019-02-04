For many, braces are a humiliating teenage life passage. For others, they are something that they experience at an older age. At any age, celeb braces can be a challenge given the blinding spotlight that comes with being famous.

MORE: The best, most embarrassing celebrity throwback photos!

Some, like Kendall Jenner, got theirs as teens when they were already in the spotlight. Others, like Ryan Seacrest, later shared their awkward photos on social media. Then, you have got to hand it to these celebs who got their mouth wired as adults — like Gwen Stefani!

MORE: Dozens upon dozens of Celebrity wardrobe malfunctions!

Read on and see which celebrities got braces, what they looked like with them on and more importantly, how amazing they looked after. Here are 15 before and after braces photos that will bring a million dollar smile to your face!