Quentin Tarantino Defends Roman Polanski’s Rape Of 13-Year-Old Girl: 'She Was Down With It'

Quentin Tarantino recently came under fire for his friendship with disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, and for putting his lead actress Uma Thurman in harm’s way on the set of Kill Bill.

But a resurfaced interview with The Howard Stern Show from 2003 is putting an even bigger—and harsher—spotlight on the director.

During the interview, host Howard Stern asked Quentin why Hollywood was still embracing director Roman Polanski, who won Best Director that year for the film The Pianist. Roman pleaded guilty to unlawful sex with a minor, 13-year-old Samantha Gailey, in 1977, but fled to the U.S. when a judge threatened to put him in prison.

Quentin immediately jumped to the director’s defense, claiming the victim was into it.

When Howard’s co-host brought up the face that Roman was charged with giving drugs to the child, Quentin replied, “No, that was not the case at all. She wanted to have it.”

“Wait a minute. If you have sex with a 13-year-old girl and you’re a grown man, you know that that’s wrong,” Howard interrupted.

“Look, she was down with it,” Quentin replied.

To listen to Quentin’s full comments on Roman Polanski, listen to the audio above.