'I Am Guilty'
Quentin Tarantino Calls Uma Thurman's 'Kill Bill' Car Crash His 'Biggest Regret'
The director confessed his trust with the actress was 'broken' after the accident.
Quentin Tarantino is finally responding to Uma Thurman’s claims that she almost died while filming a scene for his film Kill Bill. In a bombshell interview with The New York Times, Uma claimed that Quentin made her drive a car she didn’t feel safe in, and which ultimately crashed. While Uma alleged there was a cover-up to hide the crash, Quentin insists he was never part of such a thing, and called the crash “the biggest regret of my life.”
1 of 9
2 of 9
3 of 9
4 of 9
5 of 9
6 of 9
7 of 9
9 of 9
1/9
Sound off in the comments below!