Vicki Gunvalson Gives A Warning To The New Cast Of ‘The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’

Andy Cohen announced a new series, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, at BravoCon! Kenya Moore, Shannon Beador, Ashley Darby, Gizelle Bryant and Vicki Gunvalson all shared with OKMagazine.com their advice for the new girls.

“Be careful what you wish for,” Vicki, 57, told OK! about women signing up for the Bravo show. “All I wanted to be was a housewife my whole life. I never wanted to be a career woman. I wanted to be like my mom, a housewife.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County star repeated, “Be careful what you wish for.”

Watch the video above to see what the other Housewives had to say and let us know what you think in the comments below!