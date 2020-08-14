The sour relationship between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is taking a toll on their kids, parents, and the entire family.

According to a report, the parents of Pitt — William and Jane — have not seen their grandkids in about four years.

The Sun’s report highlighted that the former couple’s children — twins Knox and Vivienne, 12, Shiloh, 14, Zahara, 15, Pax, 16, and Maddox, 19 — last saw their paternal grandparents in 2016.

A source said: “When they were together, Brad and Angelina would take the kids to visit their grandparents.

“The kids would run riot. The Pitts have a huge backyard and they would go sledding in winter and have campfires in the summer.”

According to the source, the grandparents have not visited their grandchildren for four years due to the tensions that have been brewing between the A-list couple.

“Jane is a Christian conservative who once slammed gay marriage, while Angelina is a liberal who has dated women, so it was never a recipe for a friendship. But no one ever thought it would turn out like this,” the source said.

Grandmother Jane threw a party for her 80th birthday, but her grandkids from Pitt and Jolie were nowhere to be seen. The party, however, had their other grandchildren.

The divorce drama between Pitt and Jolie has been brewing for quite some time.

According to recent court documents, the 45-year-old actress filed a request to remove Judge John W. Ouderkirk from her divorce case with the 56-year-old Pitt. According to the court documents Ouderkirk “failed to make timely mandatory disclosures of ongoing business and professional relationships between himself” and the attorneys of Pitt.

Jolie believes that Pitt’s attorneys and Judge Ouderkirk’s relationship might affect the proceedings of the divorce case, which is to decide the custody of the kids and other financial matters.

The Maleficent actress said in the court documents that she “was never afforded the opportunity to even raise a concern or to object to the ever-increasing business relationships between Judge Ouderkirk and [Pitt’s] counsel — relationships that were providing a steady stream of income to Judge Ouderkirk and the potential for future work.”

“These are precisely the type of repeat customer circumstances that create doubts about a privately-compensated private judge’s ability to remain impartial,” the filing added.

Jolie filed the divorce in 2016. The couple are legally separated; however, the court is yet to decide on the custody of the kids and the legal drama which also seems to affect the relationship between the kids and their paternal grandparents seems to continue.