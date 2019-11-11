Dolores Catania & Jennifer Aydin Predict Teresa & Joe Giudice's Relationship Future & It's Very Bleak

Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin are just as unsure about the future of Teresa and Joe Giudice’s future as a couple as Real Housewives of New Jersey fans! Teresa recently went to Italy to visit Joe while he awaits his final appeal decision to stay in the United States. The couple hasn’t been together in nearly three years of separation due to his time in prison.

“There’s a shred [that they’ll make it],” Jennifer, 42, told OKMagazine.com. “They may be better off co-parenting.”

Dolores, 48, added, “They both deserve their own lives. The problem might not be a lack of love. It may just be the distance.”

Watch the video above to see more on Dolores and Jennifer’s take on Teresa and Joe’s relationship! Do you think the couple will last? Let us know in the comments below.