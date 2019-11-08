5 Reasons Why 'Real Housewives Of New Jersey' Stars Teresa & Joe Giudice Might Divorce

There might be trouble in paradise for Teresa and Joe Giudice‘s marriage. Things have not been so great between the Real Housewives of New Jersey stars since the 47-year-old businessman was released from prison earlier this year and was taken into ICE custody to stand by for a decision on his deportation case. He later made the choice to go back to his home country of Italy in October to await his final appeal.

While Joe dealt with his legal problems, Teresa, 47, has been anxiously waiting at home and taking care of their four daughters. The many months apart have fans wondering if the two will soon part ways.

This past June, the cookbook author was spotted holding hands with another man. Teresa also revealed that she was unsure she still had feelings for her husband when asked about their relationship by costar Jennifer Aydin during a season 10 episode of RHONJ.

