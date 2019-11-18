Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice gushed to OKMagazine.com about husband Joe Giudice‘s sexy new look at BravoCon 2019. The businessman lost a significant amount of weight during his time in prison and has kept it off since his release in March.

Rumors have been swirling that Teresa, 47, wants to divorce Joe, also 47, but it sounds like she might have had a change of heart. The reality star and daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, flew to Italy to see Joe for the first time since his release from federal prison and ICE custody on November 6.

“We have four daughters together so ya know, I adore him. He’s the father of my daughters,” Teresa gushed. When asked about Joe’s new appearance, Teresa flashed a huge smile and paid her husband of 20 years a nice compliment. “He looked good! He like, thinned out, you know … he looked good,” she said.

She continued, “It’s a different look. You know what? It’s always good to evolve and not have the same look.”

Joe is continuing to fight his deportation from abroad, and some of the couple’s children are struggling with the fact that their father may never be allowed in the United States again.

“They’re doing amazing. I mean, Milania’s still struggling with it just because she wants him here. They want him here. So we’re going to keep fighting and see what happens,” she admitted.

Watch the above video to find out what Teresa’s ideal outcome would be, and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!